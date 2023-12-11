JAIN College Litfest 2023: A Triumph Of Literary Brilliance!

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 11, 2023 2:13 am - Celebrating the Power of Words: A One Day Extravaganza of Literature, Learning, and Inspiration at JAIN College's LitFest 2023

Bengaluru, 11th December, 2023: JAIN College, a part of JAIN (Deemed to be University) recently hosted the much awaited "LitFest" organised by the Department of Humanities and powered by Knowledgeum. This event took place on December 10th, 2023 and brought together literature enthusiasts, students, and esteemed guests. The festival showcased the landscape that characterises the college's dedication to fostering creativity and intellectual exploration.

LitFest 2023 unfolded as a vibrant, day-long celebration at JAIN College, encompassing an array of competitions, thought-provoking panel discussions, and immersive workshops. Throughout the interactive sessions, students showcased their literary prowess, engaging in meaningful exchanges and gaining valuable insights from distinguished guests. The festival served a dual purpose, fostering a deeper appreciation for literature among attendees while providing a platform for direct interaction with luminaries such as Dr. Indira Chandrasekhar, Ms. Kirtana Kumar, and Mr. Kalyanaraman Durgadas. These enriching encounters not only expanded students' literary horizons but also contributed to the overall success of this literary extravaganza.

"We are delighted by the success of LitFest 2023. It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm, passion, and love for literature among both students and the wider community. The LitFest stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing curiosity and fostering creative expression among young minds." expressed Mr. Jagadish Chandra, Head of Department in the Department of Humanities at JAIN College, in VV Puram.

