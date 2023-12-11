Uzbekistan, Russia's Rosatom Explore New Technologies For Joint NPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Uzbekistan
and Russia's Rosatom are discussing the possibility of using dry
cooling technology in a nuclear power plant, to be built in the
Uzbek region of Jizzakh, Polina Lyon, Head of Sustainable
Development Department at Rosatom said, Trend reports.
The remark was made during the briefing at the Russian pavilion
of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai.
"We are currently holding discussions with Uzbek partners on
using dry cooling towers in the joint project. It is a rather
complicated technological solution, but we are thinking a little
ahead. And, in fact, the issue of minimum water consumption for
nuclear energy is also on the agenda," she said.
The company representative added that instead of traditional
cooling towers, where water evaporates for cooling, the dry cooling
tower uses air coolers, which reduces water consumption.
Meanwhile, in 2018, Uzbekistan and Russia signed an
intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of
nuclear power plants in the Uzbek regions.
The document provides for the construction of a nuclear power
plant from two VVER-1200 generation '3+' power units with a
capacity of 1200 MW each from the Rosatom corporation.
