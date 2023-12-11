'Turkic World' Media Platform Chosen As Official Media Partner Of Food & Agriculture Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The 'Turkic
World' media platform has been chosen as the official media partner
for the Food and Agriculture Forum to be organized by MUSIAD
Azerbaijan (the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish Independent
Industrialists and Businessmen Association - MUSIAD) on December
13-14 in Baku, Trend reports.
The forum will bring together approximately 50 Turkish
businessmen with entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, suitable for their
areas of activity, which will enhance investment opportunities in
the country's food and agriculture sector.
The 'Turkic World' media platform was launched in 2021 as a
result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish
Albayrak Media Group with the support of the Assistant of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy
Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet
Hajiyev.
The media platform was presented last year at the media forum of
the Turkic Council in Istanbul in 2021 and also became the official
media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF),
organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of
Azerbaijan and MUSIAD.
In addition, the 'Turkic World' media platform was also the
official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and
Technology Festival. Along with the above, the platform signed a
memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the
Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Turkish Humanitarian
Relief Foundation (IHH).
MUSIAD has more than 12,000 members in 164 locations in 81
countries, and 83 branches in Türkiye. This year, MUSIAD has marked
its 33rd anniversary.
