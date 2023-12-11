Iraq Interested In Diversifying Imports From Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Iraq
interested in diversifying the range of imported products from
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloev and Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein.
During the meeting, the Iraqi side expressed interest in further
strengthening the multifaceted partnership with Uzbekistan and
expanding the range of cooperation in priority areas of
interaction.
The sides stressed the importance of intensifying political
dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation and
strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchange.
Moreover, Iraq expressed interest in importing Uzbek products,
and expand the range of imports as well.
Following the meeting, the participants negotiated on the
schedule of upcoming joint events.
Meanwhile, the delegation of Uzbekistan visited Baghdad to
participate in joint political consultations. The parties expressed
interest in establishing a joint Business Council.
