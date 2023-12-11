Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highway In Yardimli District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A total of 1.7
million manat ($1 million) was allocated for the major repair of
the Masalli-Yardimli (44
km)-Syryg-Afchadulan-Khoravar-Yangovul-Zangela-Varov-Kechalakaran
highway in the Yardimli district, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.