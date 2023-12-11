Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highway In Yardimli District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A total of 1.7 million manat ($1 million) was allocated for the major repair of the Masalli-Yardimli (44 km)-Syryg-Afchadulan-Khoravar-Yangovul-Zangela-Varov-Kechalakaran highway in the Yardimli district, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated