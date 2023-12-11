Multilateral Banks Must Be Established To Fight Climate Change - António Guterres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11 . It is necessary to
create multilateral banks within the fight against climate change,
said UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the sidelines of
the UN Climate Change Conference - COP 28, held in Dubai (UAE),
Trend reports.
Guterres also said that these banks can help countries that
struggle to fight climate change.
"My message from COP 28 is that we need to achieve an ambitious
result. This ambitious result is that countries reach a consensus
to divest from fossil energy, emphasizing a temperature limit of
1.5°C for global warming," he emphasized.
He noted that now is the time to have discussions in good faith
and seek compromises for a solution.
The UN Secretary-General mentioned that COP 28 once again proved
the importance of multilateralism in responding to global
challenges. He said countries should actively work for fossil fuel
divestment.
"There is an urgent need to start working on energy efficiency
and renewable energy," he said.
According to Guterres, decarbonization will create new jobs, but
certain sectors of society may suffer negative consequences, and in
this direction, governments should provide socio-economic support
to these sectors and prepare a plan in this regard.
Guterres also said that developed countries should help
developing countries in this matter and provide financial
support.
"The timetable for the steps that countries will take in the
fight against climate change may vary, but it is necessary to work
steadily and continuously to fulfill commitments in this regard,"
he added.
The UN Secretary-General welcomed the consensus reached at COP
28 and said that countries should prepare a national climate
plan.
