Azerbaijan To Fund Overhaul Of Baku's Garadagh Highways - Decree


12/11/2023 5:32:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A total of 400,000 manat ($235,290) was allocated for the overhaul of highways in the Garadagh district of Baku city to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570162

