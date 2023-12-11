Tajikistan, Germany Agree To Further Forge Co-Op In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11 . Tajikistan and Germany have agreed to further develop cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports.

This decision follows discussions between the Head of Tajikistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and Germany's Ambassador to Tajikistan, York Schuegraf. They addressed various issues including climate change prevention, agricultural crop adaptation, glacier melt prevention, among others.

Additionally, topics such as pasture improvement, knowledge exchange between specialists, adoption of new technologies, and the export of environmentally friendly products from Tajikistan were deliberated.

In late September of this year, during a bilateral meeting between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, there was acknowledgment of the need to establish joint ventures in Tajikistan for agricultural product processing and logistic centers.

According to Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $93.9 million from January through June 2023, increasing by 2.1 times compared to the same period of 2022.