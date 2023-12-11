Tajikistan, Germany Agree To Further Forge Co-Op In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11 . Tajikistan
and Germany have agreed to further develop cooperation in the
agricultural sector, Trend reports.
This decision follows discussions between the Head of
Tajikistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and
Germany's Ambassador to Tajikistan, York Schuegraf. They addressed
various issues including climate change prevention, agricultural
crop adaptation, glacier melt prevention, among others.
Additionally, topics such as pasture improvement, knowledge
exchange between specialists, adoption of new technologies, and the
export of environmentally friendly products from Tajikistan were
deliberated.
In late September of this year, during a bilateral meeting
between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Germany's
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, there was acknowledgment of the
need to establish joint ventures in Tajikistan for agricultural
product processing and logistic centers.
According to Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister of Economic Development
and Trade of Tajikistan, trade turnover between the countries
amounted to $93.9 million from January through June 2023,
increasing by 2.1 times compared to the same period of 2022.
