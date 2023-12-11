Kazakhstan Introduces E-Payment In Public Transport In All Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan has
introduced electronic payments at public transportation in all the
regions across the country, Trend reports.
The service is handled by 14 operators. The decision to
implement the feature was triggered by the increase of non-cash
payments across Kazakhstan - in the past 3 years, the share of
non-cash payments has increased from 34 percent to 79 percent.
The Ministry of Transport said that electronic payment system
helps improve the efficiency of passenger transport and generate
accurate statistical reporting on the distribution of passenger
traffic.
At the same time, this contributes to the withdrawal of funds
from the shadow economy by minimizing unscrupulous actions of
carriers.
Payment can be made using bank cards that support NFC
technology, mobile applications of banks, scanning a QR code,
etc.
As Rafal Trepka, CEO of Mastercard in Central Asia, previously
stated, Mastercard launches various promotions for cardholders to
support cashless payment in public transport.
"For example, together with the Almaty Subway, we announced that
by the end of 2023, when paying with smartphones and smart watches
that support Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, to which a
Mastercard is linked, the fare will cost only 5 tenge, instead of
100 tenge. Such promotions provide customers with the opportunity
not only to appreciate the convenience, speed and security of
payments through mobile devices with Mastercard cards, but also to
significantly save on daily expenses," he noted.
