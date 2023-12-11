Azerbaijan To Get Into France's Media Field - Azerbaijani Political Expert (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
The next
installment of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofiq
Abbasov" has aired on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.
Zaur Sadigbayli, a journalist and the head of the Association
for the "Protection of the Heritage of Western Azerbaijanis and the
Right of Return" in France, was the program's guest.
Sadigbayli stated that the opening of the Western Azerbaijan
Community's representative office in France was not easy, that the
procedure was delayed, and that the decision was made at the
highest level.
"All of these steps are now complete, and we are prepared for
our first action in France. Any of our acts will be focused on
external consumption rather than internal consumption. As I have
stated numerous times, we need to work very hard and seriously
throughout Europe, particularly in France," he said.
In addition, Sadigbayli noted that Azerbaijan should more
actively break into the media field of France, and disseminate more
information. It would be useful for Azerbaijan to develop French
resources, including strengthening francophony - the value of the
French language in our community.
"If francophony in Azerbaijan rises to another level, firstly,
we will be able to become a member of francophony, and secondly, we
will get additional influence on France," Sadigbeyli said.
Trend presents the full material.
