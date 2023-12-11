Iran Rejects Need For 'Second JCPOA', Claims Its Nuclear Program Transparent, Legal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran sees no
need for a 'second Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)' on
its nuclear program, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign
Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on
December 11, Trend reports.
This year, the US and European countries expressed their support
for making certain changes in the JCPOA and signing a new agreement
within this framework. In Iran, this is seen as 'second JCPOA',
mentioned by Kanaani.
He went on to note that Iran's nuclear program is transparent
and legal, and that it has been verified by the IAEA in 15 reports.
He also said that Iran's missile activity is defensive and is not
opposed by anyone.
The spokesman noted that ideas such as the '2nd JCPOA' are being
put forward by countries that are reneging on their commitments and
failing to fulfill their commitments. Such ideas mean evading one's
responsibility.
Whereas the JCPOA has stipulated responsibilities and
obligations for all parties, and all parties must fulfill these
obligations, he added.
According to Kanaani, the issues related to Iran's nuclear
program are clear and nuclear activities continue within legal
mechanisms. Iran has always proved that its nuclear activities are
for peaceful purposes within international mechanisms, and the IAEA
has confirmed this issue in 15 reports.
At the same time, Iran's missile activity is preventive in
nature. Iran's missile activities are transparent and nobody is
against this activity, the spokesman noted.
On November 15, 2023, some world media reports cited the IAEA as
saying that Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had
increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.