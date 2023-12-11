Only Muslim Communities Applied To Committee For Registration In 2023 - Deputy Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. According to a
report by the United States Commission on International Religious
Freedom, "the Muslim community was registered in 2023, while
Christian communities were not," due to restrictions and problems
with state registration of religious communities, particularly
Christian religious communities, Deputy Chairman of the State
Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Siyavush Heydarov
told Trend .
He made a statement in connection with the report of the U.S.
Commission on International Religious Freedom on Azerbaijan dated
December 5, 2023.
"I officially state that only Muslim communities applied to the
state committee for registration during this year, of which two
were registered," he said.
He noted that it is illogical, to put it mildly, to accuse
Azerbaijan of applying restrictions or discriminating only because
of the lack of appeals from non-Muslim communities.
"Communities of less than 50 persons can also discharge
religious tasks, but these groups do not have the status of a
religious entity or legal person. By the way, I'd like to highlight
how unfortunate it is that the requirement of 50 founders to
establish communities is frequently cited as a "restriction of
rights and freedom in Azerbaijan"," Heydarov noted.
"According to a report by the US Department of State's Office of
International Religious Freedom, this practice is used in many
countries around the world, including Croatia (500 people), Romania
(300 people), Serbia (100 people), Greece (300 people), Bosnia and
Herzegovina (30 people), and Armenia (200 people), and we consider
the inflaming of this issue solely on the example of Azerbaijan as
discrimination," Heydarov added.
He also said that at the same time, Christian communities that
were unable to meet the law's threshold for the number of community
members were advised to join registered communities of their
co-religionists.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.