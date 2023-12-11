Azerbaijan Numbers Landmines Found In Liberated Territories Within Past Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has produced a weekly report on humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijani territory recovered from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

During demining operations conducted on December 4-10 in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 84 anti-tank mines and 340 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 533 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

