Average Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan Slows Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The consumer
price index in Azerbaijan increased by 9.4 percent from January
through November 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.
The consumer price index was 10.2 percent at the end
of October.
The data from the State Statistics Committee of
Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco
products increased by 10.4 percent over the year. Non-food products
rose in price by 8.9 percent and paid services to the population by
8.6 percent.
In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan
increased by 0.2 percent in November 2023 compared to the previous
month and by 2.6 percent year-on-year.
|
|
November 2023 against October 2023 (percent)
|
November 2023 against November 2022 (percent)
|
11M2023 against 11M2022 (percent)
|
Total products and services
|
99.8
|
102.6
|
109.4
|
Consumables
|
99.6
|
101.5
|
110.4
|
Food
|
99.6
|
101.3
|
110.7
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
100
|
101.7
|
103.4
|
Tobacco products
|
100
|
105.6
|
104.9
|
Non-food products
|
100
|
103.1
|
108.9
|
Paid services
|
99.9
|
104
|
108.6
In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by
13.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and
tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food
products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the
population by 10.4 percent.
The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by
one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in
December 2022 year-on-year.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.