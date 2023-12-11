Tajikistan Pores Over France's Expertise For Bettering Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11 . Discussions
revolved around leveraging France's best practices in advancing the
tourism sector in Tajikistan were held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe,
Trend reports.
According to data from Tajikistan's Tourism Development
Committee, this topic was broached during a meeting between
Kamoliddin Muminzod, the Chairman of the Committee, and France's
Ambassador to Tajikistan Elsa Pignol.
The meeting entailed an exchange of views on fostering bilateral
relations in tourism, fostering collaboration between tourism
companies from both countries, studying the French experience, and
attracting investments in this domain.
Furthermore, the participants addressed the effective
application of France's experience in organizing training courses
for Tajikistan's tourism sector workforce and enhancing tourist
exchanges between the two countries.
The Committee Chair highlighted that Tajikistan currently
possesses ample opportunities for tourism development through the
establishment of favorable legal frameworks, simplifying visa
acquisition, implementing visa-free systems, offering incentives to
domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, reducing tax burdens in
tourism-related sectors, and expanding cooperation with foreign
nations.
