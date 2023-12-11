In Mykolaiv Region, Drone Debris Damage Warehouses, Agricultural Machinery, House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of downed enemy drones damaged the warehouses of agricultural enterprises and agricultural machinery, as well as a residential building in Ochakiv.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Mykolaiv region, at night on December 11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones," the statement reads.

On December 10, at 8:20 a.m., 5:38 p.m., and 10:45 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at the water area and Ochakiv.

According to the RMA, a residential building in Ochakiv was damaged yesterday as a result of falling wreckage of a downed Shahed-131/136 UAV. There were no casualties.

Ukraine downs 15 of 18 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight Thu

At night on December 10, a fire broke out in a warehouse with agricultural equipment in the village of the Kutsurub community as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed Shahed-131/136 drone, which was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

In the Bashtanka district, during a night attack on December 10 in Snihurivka, the wreckage of a downed Shahed-131/136 UAV set fire to an empty warehouse on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, which was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

As reported, at night on December 11, Russian troops launched 18 Shahed drones across Ukraine, and in the morning - eight ballistic missiles in the direction of Kyiv and the region. The Air Defense Forces destroyed all air targets.