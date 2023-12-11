UK, Norway Create Maritime Coalition To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom and Norway have created a new Maritime Capability Coalition to support Ukraine.

This is said in a statement published on the websit of the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the new coalition will deliver ships and other vehicles to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea.

“The UK will lead a new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, delivering ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea,” the statement says.

The new maritime coalition will work closely with the Ukrainian Navy and Ministry of Defence to develop a number of capabilities, including“the rapid development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, continuing to develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways”.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that two Royal Navy minehunter ships are being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a move to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea.

“Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will announce the procurement of two Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) by Ukraine through UK Export Finance today in London,” the statement says.

“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion,” the UK official said.

It is noted that this initiative will form part of“a series of new coalitions” formed between NATO allies to ensure an enduring military commitment in support of Ukraine.”

