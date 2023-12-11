Russian Aviation Becomes More Active In Luhansk Region - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 10, enemy assault and tactical aircraft were used along the entire front line in the Luhansk region.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, "the invaders fired in the area of Sverdlovka, north of Svatove, and in Makiivka. Serebryansky forest was not spared."

"The daily number of shells fired at our positions and villages is not decreasing either. This time it was 537. Nevske and Bilohorivka were shelled. Occupants' attacks were repelled from Makiivka," informed Lysogor.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the invaders organized another check of the population in the Bilovodsk district. "They are going door-to-door - talking to the owners of the houses, looking through documents, the contents of mobile phones, the presence of registration and passports of the Russian Federation," the Regional Administration emphasized.

Non-holders of Russian passports in occupiedregion to be denied medical services from Jan 1

As reported, Russians are setting up grocery stores in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.