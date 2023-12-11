Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 78 Times On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked 21 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, December 10. As many as 78 strikes were recorded.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"62 artillery strikes targeted the territory of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and other front-line towns and villages," he wrote.

It is noted that the enemy shelled Mala Tokmachka with MLRS and attacked Novodarivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Luhivske and Robotyne with 15 drones.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

As reported, on December 9, the enemy attacked 17 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.