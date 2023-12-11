ISW Assesses Russia's Intentions To Conduct Serious Negotiations With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia does not intend to engage in serious negotiations with Ukraine in good faith.

This is said in a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

As noted, in a written interview with

AFP

on December 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia's maximalist objectives in Ukraine have not changed, repeating the Kremlin's demand for full Ukrainian political capitulation and Kyiv's acceptance of Russia's military and territorial demands rather than suggesting any willingness to negotiate seriously.

She claimed that a "comprehensive, sustainable, and fair resolution" in Ukraine can only happen if the West stops "pumping up the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons" and that Ukraine surrenders Russia's claimed Ukrainian territory. Zakharova emphasized the Kremlin's longstanding claim that Russia invaded Ukraine for "de-militarization," "denazification," and to "ensure the rights of Russian-speaking citizens" in Ukraine.

Kremlin sets deadline for capture of Avdiivka, Kupyansk -

According to the ISW analysts, Zakharova's comments clearly highlight the fact that the initial goals of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, have not changed, and that Putin does not intend to end the war unless his maximalist objectives have been accomplished.

“ISW continues to assess that Russia does not intend to engage in serious negotiations with Ukraine in good faith and that negotiations on Russia's terms are tantamount to full Ukrainian and Western surrender,” the report says.

Zakharova's demand that Ukraine withdraw its troops from "Russian territory" as a necessary prerequisite for the resolution of the war suggests that Russia's maximalist objectives include controlling the entirety of the four regions it has illegally annexed parts of. These are Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

The ISW analysts believe that calls for Ukraine's capitulation under the current circumstances of Russian control of Ukrainian territory up to the current frontline are already unacceptable from the standpoint of vital Ukrainian and Western national security interests.

“The Russian demand for an even more expansive surrender of Ukrainian-held territory that Russian forces could likely conquer only at the cost of tremendous additional blood, treasure, and time, if they can do it at all, indicates that Russia's aims far transcend keeping the territory Russian forces have already seized,” the report says.

ISW added that Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations in eastern Kharkiv region, which Russia has not claimed to have annexed, suggesting that Russia's territorial aims may be even more expansive than those Zakharova laid out.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 11, 2023 eliminated about 339,850 Russian invaders, including 1,030 occupiers on December 10.