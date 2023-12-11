Russians Shell Almost 20 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, more than 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been under enemy attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, more than 18 localities were hit by artillery and mortar attacks, including Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district, Hrafske, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in the Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in the Kupiansk district.

The enemy conducted air strikes on the outskirts of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, and Druzhelyubivka.

Around 10:30 a.m., a fire broke out in the village of Kurylivka, in the Kupiansk district, as a result of shelling, four garages and a private house were damaged.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four Russian attacks on the outskirts of Synkivka and Petropavlivka, noted Syniehubov.

He emphasized that there were no casualties during the day.

Seventeen settlements inregion come under Russian fire

Over the past week, explosive experts examined more than 80 hectares of the Kharkiv region and neutralized more than 2,100 explosive devices, the head of the RMA added.

As reported, over the past day, Russian invaders launched three missiles and 61 air strikes, fired 67 times from multiple launch rocket systems.