Russian Forces Shell Kherson From Left Bank, Explosions Rock City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are attacking the city of Kherson again from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Ministry Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking the city again this morning from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.
region comes under enemy fire 84 times, two injure
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy fired 84 times at Kherson region over the past day, having launched 435 shells.
