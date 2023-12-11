               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Forces Shell Kherson From Left Bank, Explosions Rock City


12/11/2023 5:31:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are attacking the city of Kherson again from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Ministry Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking the city again this morning from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy fired 84 times at Kherson region over the past day, having launched 435 shells.

