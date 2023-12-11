Slovak Carriers To Block Only Trucks Leaving Ukraine - Customs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak carriers will only block the movement of trucks leaving Ukraine.

Zakarpattia Customs reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"Slovak carriers will only block the movement of trucks moving out of Ukraine," the post reads.

According to the customs office, the Slovak side informed the officials of the Zakarpattia customs about this on Monday, December 11, during a working meeting.

carriers resume blockade on border with Ukrain

"Following the announcement of the continuation of the protest action by Slovak carriers in front of the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint, today, starting at 3 p.m., truck traffic from Ukraine will be blocked. As for the entry into the customs territory of Ukraine, the protesters will not interfere with the movement of large vehicles from Slovakia," the customs office said.

Zakarpattia Customs appeals to carriers to take this problem into account and choose the nearest checkpoint to cross the border, either Chop-Záhony on the border with Hungary or Dyakovo-Halmeu on the border with Romania.

Currently, the queue of trucks leaving Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint consists of five trucks, while the e-queue has 1,349 vehicles. There are 650 trucks waiting to enter Ukraine.

Hungarian hauliers ready to block Zahony-Chop checkpoint

Over the past day, 216 trucks were allowed to enter and 159 trucks were allowed to leave.

As reported, on December 1, Slovak carriers started a protest action, blocking trucks with Ukrainian license plates from entering Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the strike lasted five days and did not significantly affect the work of customs.