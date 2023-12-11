Invaders Once Again Bring 'Dragon's Teeth' To North Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied by the Russian army Mariupol district, the invaders were recorded transporting concrete defenses, the so-called 'dragon's teeth, to the north of the Donetsk region.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reported.

"'Dragon's teeth'. The supply of 'dragon teeth' from the Novoazovsk direction towards the north of the Donetsk region has been recorded again. The movement is through Nikolske part of the Mariupol district (Vuhledar direction)," Andriushchenko wrote under the photos.

As reported, the invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub for the Russian army.