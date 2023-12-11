Public Legal Entity Baku Theological College Established

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A public legal entity Baku Theological College has been
established under the public legal entity of the Azerbaijan
Theology Institute, Azernews reports.
The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
By the decision, the State Committee for Work with Religious
Organisations has been instructed to solve other issues referred to
the powers of the founder of a public legal entity by Article 8.2
of the Law "On Public Legal Entities," except for those specified
in paragraph 2.1 of this Law.
The State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions should
take measures for the state registration of the college by the Law
"On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" and
resolve other issues arising from the Decision.
The Ministry of Finance should take the necessary measures to
finance the expenses necessary for the college's activities.
The Ministry of Economy should, within two months from the date
of state registration, submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers
to resolve the issue of providing the college with an
administrative building.
