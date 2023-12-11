Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highway In Yardimli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures
for the reconstruction of the Masalli‒Yardimli
(44km)‒Sirig‒Afchadulan‒Horavar‒Angovul‒Zangala‒Varov‒Kechalakaran
highway in the Yardimli district.
Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan
Automobile Roads is initially allocated 1.7 million manats for the
reconstruction of the road connecting 7 residential areas with a
total population of 5,000 people.
