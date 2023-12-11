               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highway In Yardimli District


12/11/2023 5:30:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures for the reconstruction of the Masalli‒Yardimli (44km)‒Sirig‒Afchadulan‒Horavar‒Angovul‒Zangala‒Varov‒Kechalakaran highway in the Yardimli district.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is initially allocated 1.7 million manats for the reconstruction of the road connecting 7 residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

