Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Major Repair Of Highway In Yardimli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measures for the reconstruction of the Masalli‒Yardimli (44km)‒Sirig‒Afchadulan‒Horavar‒Angovul‒Zangala‒Varov‒Kechalakaran highway in the Yardimli district.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is initially allocated 1.7 million manats for the reconstruction of the road connecting 7 residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.