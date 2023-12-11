Azerbaijan To Fund Overhaul Of Baku's Garadagh Highways - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 400,000 manat ($235,290) was allocated for the
overhaul of highways in the Garadagh district of Baku city to the
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
