Baku Fashion Week 2023 Wraps Up

The 1st season of Baku Fashion Week 2023 has come to an end.

As part of the week, fashion shows took place at Baku Convention Center, Azernews reports.

The evening was opened by the Azerbaijani brand L's Arc. The brand founder and designer Kamilla Babayeva, managed to create a recognizable style that combines tenderness and sensuality.

The brand's new collection, called "Diva", traditionally consisted of fabrics decorated with sequins and crystals.

The Azerbaijani brand La'Le, following the ideas of elegance and modernism, showed a collection on the Baku Fashion Week catwalk, the distinctive feature of which was the original choice of materials.

Stunning outfits made of black denim gave way to dresses with T-shirt corsets, and they, in turn, were replaced by evening dresses decorated with fringe.

As a final touch, the brand's designer used leather, from which the final images of her show were sewn.

Next on the catwalk was the collection of a specially invited designer from Turkiye, Katerina Ekşioglu.

As part of the show, casual outfits were replaced by evening dresses, in which a full arsenal of all kinds of jewelry was used.

The designer used both lace corsets and crystals, flirted with a floral theme and combined translucent textures with dense ones. Spectators, inspired by what they saw, called Katerina the Turkish Elie Saab, and such a comparison is not without meaning.

The Studio collection from the Azerbaijani brand NAN turned out to be much more restrained.

Despite the extensive use of elements such as chains, belts, and patent leather, it did not look rude at all, since the images demonstrated had a femininity, which nevertheless showed the designer's desire to demonstrate inner strength.

During all three days of shows, the organizers of BFW have repeatedly said that they distributed the brands participating in the event in such a way that on each day the collections that were completely different from each other were shown on the catwalk.

Following the drama of the entire season, it was truly a great decision to give the honor of ending the first season of Baku Fashion Week to the Azerbaijani brand Tuva Collection.

When creating the Bridge collection, brand designer Shebnam Bayramova drew her inspiration from the Gobustan petroglyphs, one of the cradles of civilization on Earth.

Prints with cave paintings dating back to the 12th century BC looked completely appropriate and modern on the catwalk.

And the final appearance of the models in an embrace, symbolizing the Azerbaijani national dance Yalli, seemed to become a symbol of the unity of all that huge number of people who, for three days, delighted all spectators with shows of such a high level that the Azerbaijani capital had never seen before.

The first season of Baku Fashion Week has come to its logical conclusion, but the organizing committee of the Week does not stop there, having already begun work on the second season, which will take place in May 2024.

And again, the attention of all fashionistas in Baku will be focused on the new venue, which the organizers are keeping secret for now.

Baku Fashion Week was organized by ModePoint and Stock.

ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in Azerbaijan and to organize fashion events both within the country and abroad. For two years in a row, every summer ModePoint organizes Fashion Sunset fashion shows, taking place on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands. Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The main director of Baku Fashion Week is Nina Drako (Poland). Nina is the creator and participant of a number of successful international shows for various designers and brands.

Nina's style of work is always about the atmosphere, energy and special aesthetics of each show.

She is also known as the creative director of the international modeling agency Nagorny models management. In turn, Evgenia Chernyshova (Belarus), who has extensive experience in international projects, plays the role of choreographer for the first season of Baku Fashion Week.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli and Turkic.