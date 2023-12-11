Azerbaijan Increases Transportation Of Kazakh Oil 6 Times This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Kaztransoil, the national operator of the main oil pipeline in
Kazakhstan, in January-November of this year, increased oil
supplies to 1 million 238 thousand tons in the direction of the
port of Baku, Azernews reports, citing
'Kaztransoil.
Based on the information, the volume of oil exported by
Kaztransoil from the Tengiz field, located in the Kazakh sector of
the Caspian Sea, to the port of Aktau in the direction of the port
of Baku, increased from 205 thousand tons to 1 million 238 thousand
tons over the last year.
It is reported that the export of Kazakh oil from the port of
Aktau amounted to 3 million 62 thousand tons in the first 11 months
of this year. This is 1 million 14 thousand tons or 50% more than
for the same period last year.
In addition, during the reporting period, 1 million 824 thousand
tons of oil was shipped from the port of Aktau to the port of
Makhachkala.
It should be noted that in 2022, Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart
Tokayev instructed to increase oil transportation along the
Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with his order between
KazMunaiGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan signed an
agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of
oil produced at the Tengiz field in the direction of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
