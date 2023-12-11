Cabinet Of Ministers Adopted Resolution On Import Of Food Products And Fodder

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision on the importation of food products and feed, as well as materials and products in contact with food products into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision on "Procedure for importation of food and feed products, as well as materials and products in contact with food products into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the form and terms of submission of electronic notification sent before the said products, materials" and products are imported into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "Regulations for transit transport of food and feed products", as well as "List of food and feed products that must be accompanied by a relevant document confirming their safety when imported into the customs territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In addition, the government decision of 16 July 2018 "On approval of the form and rules for issuing food safety certificate for food products" was canceled.

According to the new decision, if food and feed products are imported into the country by road, sea, and railway transport, at least 24 hours before the arrival of the vehicle in the customs territory of Azerbaijan, and if they are imported by air transport, at least 12 hours before the vehicle departs from the airport of the exporting country, it is necessary to submit an "Automated Food Safety Notification" through the Information System (AFSA).

In addition, once a positive import transaction history has been established, product types are subject to identification and physical control measures at the following frequency:

- Not more than 12% of every 100 import operations, determined by random selection for product types with a risk score of 1;

- not more than 17 percent of each 100 import operations determined by random selection for products with risk assessment 2;

- a maximum of 34 percent of each 100 import operations for products with risk assessment 3 determined by random selection.