Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To Former Armenian Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Western Azerbaijani Community has issued a response to former Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanian, Azernews reports.

In a statement, the Western Azerbaijani Community declared that Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanian makes ridiculous statements that succeed each other. Dashnak and racist V. Oskanian is completely detached from reality and spends his day in a parallel world invented by himself. The fact that such a frivolous person held the post of Foreign Minister for a long time explains well why Armenia is a failed state.

V. Oskanian, like former OSCE Minsk Group member Thomas de Waal, is already a thing of the past".