Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To Former Armenian Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Western Azerbaijani Community has issued a response to
former Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanian, Azernews reports.
In a statement, the Western Azerbaijani Community declared that
Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanian makes ridiculous
statements that succeed each other. Dashnak and racist V. Oskanian
is completely detached from reality and spends his day in a
parallel world invented by himself. The fact that such a frivolous
person held the post of Foreign Minister for a long time explains
well why Armenia is a failed state.
V. Oskanian, like former OSCE Minsk Group member Thomas de Waal,
is already a thing of the past".
