Azerbaijan Approves Subsidizing Social Insurance Contributions For People Working In Liberated Lands


12/11/2023 5:30:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Terms of subsidizing at the expense of the state budget contributions to mandatory state social insurance paid by insurers operating in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the order of payment of subsidies and control in this area" have been approved.

The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the order, the change in this decision can be made following the "Rules for the preparation and adoption of normative acts of local executive authorities and local self-government" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This resolution is valid for the period of ten years, starting from January 1, 2023.

