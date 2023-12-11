Azerbaijan Approves Subsidizing Social Insurance Contributions For People Working In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Terms of subsidizing at the expense of the state budget
contributions to mandatory state social insurance paid by insurers
operating in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan
liberated from Armenian occupation, the order of payment of
subsidies and control in this area" have been approved.
The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali
Asadov.
According to the order, the change in this decision can be made
following the "Rules for the preparation and adoption of normative
acts of local executive authorities and local self-government"
approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
This resolution is valid for the period of ten years, starting
from January 1, 2023.
