UNICEF: Azerbaijan Has Made Great Progress In Preschool Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan has made great progress in improving the
comprehensive level of preschool education, Azernews reports, citing Early Childhood
Development Specialist of UNICEF's Regional Office for Europe and
Central Asia, Vidur Chopra telling at the international
scientific-practical conference A New Look at Quality in Preschool
Education.
The UNICEF representative said that the community-based model of
preschool education is very successful. Its introduction in remote
areas is to be welcomed. The construction of modular schools is
also a good step.
The expert emphasized that in addition to this, not only in
Azerbaijan but also in other countries, several new challenges are
emerging.
"We can think about expanding the scope of services in preschool
education. One model cannot fulfill the needs. The current model is
expensive. It is necessary to form different models and ideas. In
this respect, public-private cooperation is a successful
model".
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107570126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.