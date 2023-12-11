UNICEF: Azerbaijan Has Made Great Progress In Preschool Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan has made great progress in improving the comprehensive level of preschool education, Azernews reports, citing Early Childhood Development Specialist of UNICEF's Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, Vidur Chopra telling at the international scientific-practical conference A New Look at Quality in Preschool Education.

The UNICEF representative said that the community-based model of preschool education is very successful. Its introduction in remote areas is to be welcomed. The construction of modular schools is also a good step.

The expert emphasized that in addition to this, not only in Azerbaijan but also in other countries, several new challenges are emerging.

"We can think about expanding the scope of services in preschool education. One model cannot fulfill the needs. The current model is expensive. It is necessary to form different models and ideas. In this respect, public-private cooperation is a successful model".