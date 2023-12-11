President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Headed By Speaker Of Georgian Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received a delegation led by Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia
Shalva Papuashvili.
President Ilham Aliyev lauded the successful development of the
bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and
Georgia in all areas.
The head of state noted the role of his regular meetings with
the Georgian Prime Minister, including his meeting with Irakli
Garibashvili during the SPECA Summit held in Baku, where the latter
was invited by the President of Azerbaijan as a guest of honor, in
strengthening bilateral ties.
Touching upon the importance of joint projects carried out by
the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev described it as a
significant factor in the broader region – the Eurasian space,
expressing confidence that the joint initiatives would persist in
their successful implementation. The head of state commended the
contribution of interparliamentary cooperation to the development
of bonds, adding that it created a necessary legal foundation for
further strengthening cooperation.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Shalva
Papuashvili's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the
successful development of bilateral relations.
The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, expressing gratitude
for kind words, fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan this May,
where he participated in the special session dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Milli Majlis of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Shalva Papuashvili acknowledged the astute leadership of Great
Leader Heydar Aliyev during a challenging period, emphasizing the
pivotal role played by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and former
President of Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze in laying the groundwork
for bilateral relations.
The Minister highlighted the importance of projects implemented
by the two countries, underlining that these projects contribute to
welfare of the peoples and regional peace. He noted the flourishing
development of bilateral friendly relations, underscoring the role
of reciprocal visits at various levels in this endeavor.
The meeting involved an exchange of ideas on the prospects of
cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, and
culture.
