Kuwait 38Th Gaza Relief Plane Heads To Al-Arish, Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The 38th Kuwait relief plane for the Gaza Strip left to Al-Arish, Egypt on Monday, carrying 10 tons of humanitarian aid and three ambulances organized by Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, in partnership with the International Islamic Charitable Organization and the Ayat Charitable Society.

Deputy Director General of Al-Salam Charitable Society, Hamad Al-Aoun, affirmed to KUNA that the value of the amounts disbursed to date for relief in the Gaza Strip via the Kuwaiti air bridge exceeded USD three million and 450,000.

Al-Aoun said that the relief aid came at the request of the Palestinian Red Crescent, especially in light of the severe decrease in all aspects of services and various materials in the Strip. (end)

