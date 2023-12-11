Palestinians Launch General Strike To Demand Immediate Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 11 (KUNA) - Life came to a pause in the Palestinian-occupied territories Monday as a general strike was observed in line with calls launched by influencers and activists from around the world to pressure governments to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The strike suspended government and private institutions, schools, shops, and transportation.

The Palestinian forces and factions said in a statement that the strike came as part of a broad global movement by several influential and legal figures to reject the open war of genocide against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

It also noted that the strike is a message from the people to stand by the Palestinians and their legitimate rights to return home, self-determination and national independence. (end)

