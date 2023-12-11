SC Verdict On Article 370 Disappointing, Says Sajad Lone

“The Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is disappointing. Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K,” Lone said here.

He said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.

The apex court on Monday upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

The Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In the case of statehood, Lone said, the Supreme Court“sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence”.

“Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope at a future date, justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” the PC president said.

