RICOLA LAUNCHES THE FIRST KARAOKE GONDOLA IN THE WORLD / World Premiere In The Jungfrau Region (Switzerland)

(MENAFN- Pressat) Laufen/Grindelwald – Riiiiiicolaaaa! The world-famous jingle that needs no introduction. This winter, it resonates through the Swiss Alps, echoing across Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Guests can now enjoy karaoke-style singing of 36 songs in two exclusively designed cabins of the Männlichen cable car, spanning from Abba to Queen, and Psy to Taylor Swift. This unique experience kicks off the winter fun right at the valley station, turning the wait for the ski slope into an unforgettable adventure. The world premiere took place on December 9, 2023, in Grindelwald, Switzerland.

In collaboration with the Männlichen cable car, Ricola has transformed two cabins into the Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas. Guests immerse themselves in a unique karaoke feeling amid the impressive Swiss mountain landscape. Guests can choose from the greatest music hits of all time and sing along with fellow cabin guests. To enhance their singing experience and unlock their full vocal potential, guests can enjoy Ricola herb drops.

36 hits to sing along

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," or, perfect for the Christmas season, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You": 36 music hits are available for selection. The desired song is chosen through the built-in screen, and two microphones ensure a melodious ride.

Everyone can participate

The Ricola Karaoke-Gondolas rotate throughout the entire winter season on the Grindelwald-Männlichen route. Each karaoke gondola accommodates eight people, and the ride lasts for 20 minutes. Guests of the Ricola Karaoke-Gondola can capture their unique experience with a photo from the built-in camera and share it with friends.

