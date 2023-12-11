China's Clean Energy Boom Offers Climate Action Hope

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With an energy-hungry economy, an historic reliance on coal and vast manufacturing enterprises, China is the world's single largest emitter , accounting for 27% of the world's carbon dioxide and a third of all greenhouse gas emissions.

But China is also the world's largest manufacturer of solar panels and wind turbines . Domestically, it is installing green power at a rate the world has never seen.

This year alone, China built enough solar, wind, hydro and nuclear capacity to cover the entire electricity consumption of France. Next year, we may see something even more remarkable – the population giant's first-ever drop in emissions from the power sector.

The COP28 climate talks began well, buoyed by November's Sunnyland Statement between China and the United States, the second largest emitter. At previous climate talks, US-China cooperation has been lacking. But this time, they're largely on the same page.

The statement outlined joint support for global tripling of renewable energy by 2030, tackling methane and plastic pollution, and a transition away from fossil fuels.

Coal has fuelled China's rapid rise. Photo: Shutterstock via The Conversation

The urgency of now

China has been looking for better coordination with the US on climate since US President Joe Biden took office. Climate is an area where these competing major powers can cooperate.

The COP28 talks in Dubai – meant to finish tomorrow (December 12) – offer a window for joint action. Next year, the US could elect a different president with very different views on climate. China's well-regarded veteran special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, is about to retire.

In these talks, China – the world's top oil importer – is looking for a compromise solution on the tense debate over fossil fuels. The world's cartel of oil-producing countries, OPEC, has called for focusing on emissions reduction rather than fossil-fuel phase out in the declaration. Xie and his team are trying to find a middle ground to ensure a final deal .