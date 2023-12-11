Rosatom Conducts A Course On Physical Protection For Rooppur NPP Officials

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

A training course on "Operational management of Engineering and Technical Means of Physical Protection Complex" for representatives of the Rooppur NPP security service was completed at the Rosatom Technical Academy in Russia recently.

The course was prepared by specialists from the Global Nuclear Safety and Security Institute (GNSSI) of the Rosatom Technical Academy. During the course, participants got theoretical knowledge and practical skills in monitoring the operational situation at the facility, working with various programs, creating databases, acting in emergencies, and other topics.

"During the course, we gained unique knowledge and practical skills that will undoubtedly help us in further work at the facility," said S. M. Fahad Ahmad, the head of the Bangladesh team

Thanking all the participants Director of the GNSSI Egor Bologov said, "You are the first to operate the physical protection system of the first nuclear power plant in your country. It will be difficult and at the same time very interesting. But, working in a single team with specialists of the Rosatom will help achieve better results."

The GNSSI of the Rosatom Technical Academy is a leading educational institution for training specialists of state bodies, and nuclear and radiation hazardous facilities in Russia and abroad.

The Ruppur NPP with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW is being built with Russian technical and financial assistance. Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors fully meet international safety and security requirements.