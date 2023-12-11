Milei’S Decree Halves Argentina’S Ministries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday, Argentina's libertarian President, Javier Milei, took a bold step by issuing a decree to halve the government ministries from eighteen to nine.



This move marks Milei's first major action as President. His aim is to cut government spending . This is in line with his campaign promises.



This sharply contrasts with Brazil's leftist President Lula, who significantly increased the number of ministries to a record high of 37 at the start of his term in January 2023.



Milei's decree is a significant change. It reshapes how the government works. It also shows Milei's commitment to a leaner government structure.



The Strategic Affairs Secretariat is now under the Chief of Cabinet, Nicolás Posee. Other secretariats have gained more importance. They now have the same status as ministries.



These changes are crucial. They align with the Ministry of Law's goals. The aim is to make government actions more efficient and logical.





New Leaders

The ministries now have new leaders. Patricia Bullrich leads security. Mariano Cuneo Libarona heads Justice.



Luis Caputo is in charge of the Economy. Diana Mondino oversees Foreign Relations. Guillermo Francos runs the Interior.



Health is under Mario Russo. Luis Petri directs Defense. There are two new ministries. Sandra Pettovello leads Human Capital. Guillermo Ferraro is in charge of Infrastructure.



These nine ministers were sworn in at a ceremony in Buenos Aires. This event marked the beginning of the new government structure.



Milei's first speech as President was impactful. He criticized the previous government's policies.



He highlighted the tough economic situation in Argentina. Milei stresse the need for a major adjustment.



This adjustment focuses on reducing the state's role, not affecting the private sector. He acknowledged the challenges ahead.



But he believes these steps are necessary for rebuilding Argentina. He warned of short-term negative effects.



These include reduced economic activity and lower wages. There might also be an increase in poverty.



However, Milei sees these as temporary. He is confident these steps will lead to a better future for Argentina.







