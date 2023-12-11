Argentina Moves To Join OECD Under New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday, Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino announced that Argentina will sign up to join the OECD.



This event occurred at the Foreign Ministry. Mondino's announcement indicates a new direction in Argentina's foreign policy.



Earlier, Mondino reached an agreement with Andreas Schaal of the OECD. This agreement marks the beginning of Argentina's process to join the OECD.



The move signifies a commitment to international economic collaboration.



Reports highlight Argentina's initial interest in the OECD during Mauricio Macri's presidency in 2016.



However, this effort stalled under Alberto Fernández's term. The formal invitation to join came on January 25, 2022.



Marcelo Scaglione, previously representing Argentina at the OECD, spoke about this development.







He mentioned in an interview that the signing process would take four to six years. Scaglione expressed his feelings on social media too.



He reflected on the eight-year journey to reach this point. He also thanked Diana Mondino for her role in this achievement.



The OECD's website confirms several countries, including Argentina, are potential members. Others are Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, and Romania.



The organization began talks with Argentina on January 25, 2022. Discussions about future steps are still ongoing.



This step by Argentina demonstrates its aim to strengthen international economic ties. It shows a desire to be part of a global economic community.



This move will likely have significant implications for Argentina's economy and its global relationships.

Background

Argentina's decision to join the OECD is a strategic move. It places the country on a path similar to other regional economies.



Neighboring countries like Brazil and Peru are also potential OECD members. This indicates a regional trend towards global economic integration.



OECD membership offers several advantages. It can lead to better economic policies through shared expertise and data.



Members benefit from peer reviews and policy advice. This can enhance economic stability and growth.



For Argentina, joining the OECD could attract foreign investment. Investors often view OECD membership as a sign of economic reliability.



This could boost Argentina's economic prospects. However, OECD standards require significant reforms and adherence to certain policies.



Argentina may face challenges in aligning its domestic policies with OECD norms. Yet, overcoming these challenges can lead to a more robust and competitive economy.



Overall, Argentina's move towards OECD membership reflects a commitment to economic modernization.



It aligns the country with other nations seeking economic stability and growth. This decision could be a pivotal moment in Argentina's economic history.

