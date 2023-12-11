(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A devastating fire at the Terra e Liberdade settlement, affiliated with Brazil's Landless Worker Movement MST in Parauapebas, resulted in nine deaths.



The MST in Brazil advocates for land reform and rural workers' rights.



During Lula's presidency, they frequently occupied properties, sometimes with the leftist government's taci agreement.



The fire broke out during an internet antenna installation.



An accident during the setup caused the tragedy. The antenna collided with a high-tension power line.



This contact led to a short circuit in the electrical network, igniting the fire. The fire spread quickly, fueled by the electricity.



Six camp residents and three internet company workers died. Police investigations confirmed the cause of the fire.







The collision with the power line and a metal fence contributed to the fire's rapid spread.



Emergency services responded immediately. Teams from SAMU and local ambulances provided medical aid.



The Defesa Civil offered support, including humanitarian aid. They also established a Crisis Committee to oversee the response.



Local authorities announced a three-day mourning period. They are supporting the victims' families with funeral costs and psychological help.



This support is crucial for the families during this difficult time.



This tragedy underscores the importance of safety in technical operations. It also highlights the challenges in areas with poor infrastructure.



Ensuring safety measures can prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

