Alex Jones gets permission to tweet again

(MENAFN) In a move confirming the return of controversial right-wing media personality Alex Jones to the social media platform X, Elon Musk, the platform's current owner, announced the decision on Sunday. Jones had been deplatformed five years ago by the platform's previous owners for violating rules, including a 10-minute live-streamed rant directed at a CNN reporter that was deemed as harassment.



The contravention leading to Jones' suspension occurred after he had previously been banned for propagating false claims, such as asserting that the Sandy Hook shootings were orchestrated by the United States government. Since Musk's multi-billion-dollar takeover of X last year, several figures previously banned by the platform's former management have seen their accounts reinstated.



Musk initiated a public poll on X, seeking users' opinions on whether Alex Jones should be allowed back on the platform. Following the poll, in which over 70 percent of nearly two million respondents supported Jones' return, Musk confirmed the decision by stating, "The people have spoken and so it shall be."



This move is part of Musk's broader efforts to reintegrate formerly banned figures into the X platform. Notable accounts that have been reinstated include those of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and satirical news outlet The Babylon Bee.



Alex Jones' account is now active once again, though he has yet to compose an original message. His X feed currently features reposted messages welcoming him back, including one from fellow controversial media figure Andrew Tate, who expressed respect for Jones' return and lauded Musk as a hero.



The decision to bring back Alex Jones raises questions about the platform's content moderation policies and the balance between free expression and curbing harmful behavior on social media. Musk's active involvement in such decisions adds a layer of intrigue, highlighting the challenges platforms face in navigating the complexities of user accountability and the boundaries of acceptable discourse.



