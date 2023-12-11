QIIB To Introduce 'Sports Travel Service' In Exchange For Loyalty Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In its ongoing effort to improve customer experience and offer the best-in-class benefits and rewards, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) is pleased to announce the expansion of its redemption options available on its customer loyalty programme -QIIB points to include the 'Sports Travel Service'. This new service will enable customers to book impressive Sports Packages, giving them the opportunity to attend top European football games. QIIB Points is a loyalty programme by Qatar International Islamic Bank, enabling QIIB customers who hold credit cards of any type to earn points with each purchase transaction they make using their cards.

They can redeem these points for an array of options, including 'Avios' by Qatar Airways, 'Nojoom' by Ooredoo, world-wide hotel reservations, car rentals, and now, the newly-introduced Sports Travel Service.

Khalid Al Shaibei Head Of The Business Development at QIIB

QIIB's newly-launched service offers exceptional benefits tailored to customer preferences. These benefits include the ability to select and book tickets for matches of their favourite European football teams at competitive prices using the QIIB Points application, covering most European football leagues.

The new service also includes the option to issue tickets in either digital or physical format, in addition to streamlined travel arrangements or a range of services, from luxurious accommodation to exclusive access to VIP Lounges.

The process of accessing the Sports Travel Service is remarkably straightforward. Customers can simply log into the (QIIB Points) platform, which is accessible via mobile and online banking.

They can then initiate their ticket reservation requests through the travel portal concerned based on their preferences. Subsequently, the travel agency will reach out to the customer to coordinate a personalised package tailored to the customer's preferences in terms of pricing, hotel reservations, and other details.

The travel agency will then send a detailed email to the customer and await the customer's confirmation to proceed with the booking process. Commenting on the launch of the Sports Travel Service using QIIB Points, Khalid Al Shaibei Head Of The Business Development at QIIB said,“We are pleased to be the first bank in Qatar to offer such a service to our customers. This service undoubtedly enables our customer football fans to pursue their passion and enrich their experiences.”

“We always strive to enhance the benefits and rewards to our customers, and this new service offers them impressive and seamless options at competitive prices, without the need to worry about the following up of many details related to travel and reservations through airlines, hotels, and football tickets”, he added.