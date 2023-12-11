Minister Of Finance Meets With Vice President For Human Development At World Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank Mamta Murthi on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 21st edition. H E Al Kuwari also met seperately with the President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende. During the meetings, they reviewed bilateral relations and explored aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the development and economic areas, and means of advancing them.
MENAFN11122023000063011010ID1107569775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.