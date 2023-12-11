Minister Of Finance Meets With Vice President For Human Development At World Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank Mamta Murthi on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 21st edition. H E Al Kuwari also met seperately with the President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende. During the meetings, they reviewed bilateral relations and explored aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the development and economic areas, and means of advancing them.