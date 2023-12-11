Auto Class Cars Celebrates Partnership With Lynk & Co

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, a distinguished subsidiary of the Nasser bin Khaled Group and the authorised general distributor of Lynk & Co in Qatar, commemorated its partnership with the esteemed global automotive company in a special media event held at its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.

The event signifies the celebration of the recently inked collaboration between the two entities, a noteworthy addition to the expansive portfolio of Auto Class Cars. In attendance were Frank Zauner, General Manager, Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, and esteemed media representatives in Qatar.

Frank Zauner, General Manager at Auto Class Cars, expressed,“We are honored at Auto Class Cars to integrate such a prominent brand into our portfolio. Lynk & Co epitomizes luxury coupled with robust performance, European design, and innovative, advanced technology meeting the highest safety standards. This aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos. We are confident that our partnership will bring substantial value to the automotive sector in Qatar and exceed the expectations of new generations. Customers can now explore and select from the impressive range of Lynk & Co cars that reflect their unique personalities at our showroom.”

General Manager of Auto Class Cars Frank Zauner speaking during the media event.

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars stated:“Since the inauguration of Lynk & Co in Qatar, we have received huge demand from customers. In a record time, the brand was able to reserve a high market share and position itself in the luxury segment. In addition, we will soon present additional models to our dedicated Lynk & Co showroom to create better experience and secure more options for all categories. We are thrilled to add such a prominent brand to Auto Class Cars portfolio and look forward to a successful journey together”.

The collaboration between Auto Class Cars and Lynk & Co commenced at the recent Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023.

The Lynk & Co cars, featuring a diverse range of sporty sedans, mid-sized SUVs, and luxurious SUVs, including the 01 Louder Pro, 03+, 05 Hyper Halo, and the epitome of luxury, the 09 Ultra SUV, are now available at the Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.

The company offers a comprehensive 5-year warranty and 5 years of free service for all new buyers..

The Lynk & Co O1 Louder Pro embodies a new era of automotive excellence, where premium is not just an option, but the standard.

From its striking design to its advanced technology and exceptional performance, the Lynk & Co 01 redefines what it means to drive in style and premium.

The Lynk & Co 2.0 interior design language adopts 12. and 12. smart screens to create a new premium high-tech cockpit.

The Lynk & Co 05 Hyper Halo is an AWD SUV car which resembles the standard of excellence. With its bold design, advanced features, and exhilarating performance, it sets a new benchmark.

The Lynk & Co 09 is distinguished with its elegant interior, where intuitive technology meets luxury design. With 09, you always travel in comfort and ease.

The 8-Speed Automatic Transmission secures smooth gear shifting and less hesitations. This means that the vehicle is featured by strong power output in low gears as well as economy and fuel saving in high gear.

The Lynk & Co 09 resembles the Multitude of Technology, one touch away. It Integrates 23 advanced driving assistance functions.