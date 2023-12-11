(MENAFN) Ukraine is grappling with a pressing challenge in its military mobilization efforts as the country confronts a diminishing pool of fresh conscripts, according to a report by The Washington Post. The newspaper highlights that the Ukrainian military is reportedly "running out" of career soldiers, prompting increased scrutiny on its Western borders to curb the growing number of draft-age men attempting to leave the country illegally.



This week, Mikhail Podoliak, a top aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, conceded the complexities of further mobilization in Ukraine. He expressed optimism that by enhancing the "propaganda element," the government could potentially address the shortage of conscripts.



In its comprehensive analysis published on Friday, The Washington Post underscored the critical need for more fighters in Ukraine, stating that, at this juncture, the country requires manpower more urgently than ammunition. The report cites a 68th Brigade assault team leader, using the call sign Dolphin, who emphasized the dwindling numbers of professional military personnel, noting that "honestly, we need more soldiers."



While the military continues to attract "tens of thousands" of volunteers, the article points out that many draft-eligible Ukrainians are exhibiting reluctance to fight for a military and national government perceived as marred by corruption and incompetence. This sentiment has led to a surge in draft dodgers attempting to evade conscription.



The Washington Post sheds light on the methods employed by draft dodgers, ranging from attempting to leave the country through illegal means despite a government ban on men aged 18-60, to bribing officials for a certificate of medical disability. Some individuals are even resorting to forging documents in a bid to avoid military service.



The article paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced by Ukrainian authorities in maintaining a robust and adequately staffed military force amid widespread concerns about corruption and inefficiencies within the government. As Ukraine grapples with recruitment obstacles, it raises questions about the efficacy of its mobilization strategies and the broader implications for the country's security in a region marked by geopolitical tensions.



