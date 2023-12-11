Doha 2024 Officials Make Inspection Tour At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Chairman of the Qatar Sports Committee Mohammed Al Sheeb, Chairman of the Diving Competition Ahmed Al Naama and President of the Open Water Competition Khaled Abdullah at the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 are seen during an inspection tour of a venue for the diving and open water competitions during the Championships at the Old Doha Port.
The World Aquatics Championships, which is taking place for the first time in the Middle East, will be held from February 2 to 18, 2024.
