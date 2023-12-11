'Ride For Education 2023' Marks Huge Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the successful events in 2018 and 2019, Marriott Business Councils Qatar (MBCQ) announced the success of the 'Ride for Education 2023' cycling event hosted by the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, on Friday. This event supported the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation by raising funds through the Road to Awareness – Marriott International's annual regional associate fundraising campaign.

Over 400 riders across the country came together during this charity bike ride, raising QR108,434.75 with the support of sponsors to help raise awareness and funds to support children's education worldwide. This contribution will aid the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation in its mission to provide quality education to children globally.

The 'Ride for Education' exemplifies MBCQ's enduring commitment to positively impacting the lives of underprivileged children. Aligned with the Road to Awareness initiative, the event reflects Marriott's dedication to creating a brighter future within local communities.

The bike ride, which welcomed cyclists of all levels, had two route options: the 10-km general route, which stretched from the Sheraton Grand Doha grounds turning to Souq/MIA Park Signal, and the 3-km family route, a course more suited for beginner cyclists, also kicked off from Sheraton Grand Doha turning to Corniche Al Markhiya Signal, concluding at the Sheraton Grand Doha grounds.

Sheraton Grand Doha General Manager and Marriott Business Councils Qatar Chairman Belal Al Kadry expressed:“The 'Ride for Education' stands as a steadfast supporter of the Road to Awareness - Marriott International's annual associate fundraising campaign. Over the past decade, this initiative has consistently made a meaningful impact on the lives of children throughout the Middle East & Africa. Each year, through the Road to Awareness, associates actively organize fundraising events to support the crucial efforts of regional charities and organizations committed to enhancing the well-being of children.”

The 'Ride for Education' showcases the unwavering commitment of MBCQ to making a tangible difference in the lives of underprivileged children. As a part of the Road to Awareness initiative, 'Ride for Education' reflects Marriott's dedication to creating a positive impact in local communities, striving to provide a brighter future for those in need.